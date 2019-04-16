I contribute frequently Letters to the Editor but I’m being to wonder whether I am an actual “contributor” or just a compulsive letter writer.

All of us who submit our thoughts have an obligation to not misrepresent the facts.

The “truth” of course, is another subject and this why the editor of this page has a job. She recently called me to fact check a letter. I was wrong and it did not see print. More recently she published one of my letters while thankfully deleting the last sentence, which I now know was inaccurate.

I enjoy communicating my brilliant, or perhaps uninformed and partisan views with other Star readers, but I must first get the facts straight. Before we have an opinion, we must be credible.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments