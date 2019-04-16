I contribute frequently Letters to the Editor but I’m being to wonder whether I am an actual “contributor” or just a compulsive letter writer.
All of us who submit our thoughts have an obligation to not misrepresent the facts.
The “truth” of course, is another subject and this why the editor of this page has a job. She recently called me to fact check a letter. I was wrong and it did not see print. More recently she published one of my letters while thankfully deleting the last sentence, which I now know was inaccurate.
I enjoy communicating my brilliant, or perhaps uninformed and partisan views with other Star readers, but I must first get the facts straight. Before we have an opinion, we must be credible.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
