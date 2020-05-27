Letter: An appeal to lap swimmers: how to safely reopen public pools

Fellow lap swimmers, the city needs you. There's a safe way to phase in the reopening of Tucson's public pools, but the city needs our help figuring out precisely how. Our mayor, council members and city staff are so busy with big and important decisions that I suspect public pools might not be on their radar yet.
But waiting is wasting, in this case. Udall Park pool, specifically, the one I near me -- is well designed for a pandemic -- who knew! The chainlink gate could be propped open, the kiosk where attendants punch cards is open-air and in view of the gate, which is off the street, so there'd be no casual foot traffic. Adults only for lap-swimming to start, one person per lane or every other lane ... see what I mean? Please contact your reps!
Lauren Edwards
Northeast side
