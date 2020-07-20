Letter: An Appropriate Memorial
Today's' controversy over historical monuments brings to mind the statue of Pancho Villa, honoring a murderous revolutionary; who killed over 30 US citizens in 2 attacks.

The statue was accepted in 1981, from Mexico, by then Governor Babbit but Tucson Mayor Murphy boycotted the unveiling downtown.

Seems like a better memorial for Tucson at Veinte de Agosto Park would be a monument to Tucsonans who gave their lives serving our city, state and country. This would include all uniformed men and women who have been called to serve, incuding Police, Fire, Military, and Medical. The metal from that memorial would, obviously, represent heroes from every ethnicity. They should appropriately be honored rather than a lawless bandit.

Roberta Van Dyke

Northeast side

