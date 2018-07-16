Re: the July 13 article "New treatments for sleep apnea fight for a place in the bedroom."

I read the column regarding sleep apnea in Friday's Star with interest and thought of how to address the issue. I resolved a night-time acid reflux issue by sleeping in a recliner in an inclined position. If a prone position or sleeping one one's side is the issue that induces sleep apnea, perhaps sleeping in a recliner with feet up is worth a try.

Billy Conn

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

