As an educator myself, I have supported proposals for scholarships for preschool education from the start. I am delighted to see a coalition of past supporters and opponents emerging to work together to make preschool a reality for our community. Known as The Preschool Promise, this broad coalition of people from all sectors of the city and county promises to find the way for our kids to succeed, thereby paving the way for economic growth and prosperity and interrupting inter-generational poverty. I urge our leaders in the municipal, county, education, media, and business sectors to make their support known and to join with the majority of citizens and voters who hope to see the Preschool Promise fulfilled.
Mary Peterson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.