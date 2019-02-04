Re: the Jan. 30 letter to the editor "Walls work."
The author typifies the kind of ignominious ignoramus who continues to support an abomination long after it has been exposed. His egregious recalcitrance is why rational discourse is an exercise in futility (you can't cure stupid)!
1) East German guards had orders to shoot to kill; failing that, rounding up relatives for public execution proved most effective.
2)The tourist trap north of Beijing is Mao's answer to the Magic Kingdom, its legendary formidability is mostly communist propaganda. The 14th Century Ming structure was a futile attempt to erase the Yuan legacy.
3) Roman engineers routinely built fortifications on all of their frontiers, but eventually, it was the pragmatic policy of paying tribute that kept the barbarians at bay.
4) It's not clear whether the East Germans or the Nazis inspired the abomination in the West Bank.
Somewhere Robert Frost must be shaking his head in frustration!
John Balsbaugh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.