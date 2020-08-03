Letter: An Hour on the Corner

A small group of people meets every Friday at 7am for an hour; at the corner of Swan Road and Ft. Lowell Road (not Camp Lowell), Starbucks on corner. Purpose is to speak out for change. It's a peaceful group determined to share opinions with the public on how to make things better. They are there for an hour. You can bring your own sign or use one of their many signs. Your opinion is welcome. You will see signs about respect and justice and equality and voting and keeping loved ones alive in this pandemic; abolishing police brutality, inequality, hunger, poverty; many expressing how black lives matter; several about human dignity; school opening and some about staying alive and saving the planet. And some, like this one, "Be Kind." Join the group or try it in your own neighborhood. It's an easy First Amendment action.
John Gilmore
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
