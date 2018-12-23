Re: the Dec. 17 column "Tucson-Phoenix rail service possible within three years, group speculates."
Every few years, there seems to be a proposal to provide passenger rail service between Phoenix and Tucson. However, when someone finally puts "pencil to paper," saner heads prevail and the idea goes away. We now have some sort of proposal for passenger service from a private sector firm, Brightline.
It will be interesting to see what information they compile to justify this privately funded project in conjunction with Union Pacific. Keep in mind that such a service would appeal to probably less than 1 percent of the population. My biggest concern is any use of federal, state or local funds build this anachronism, subsidize its operation and then fund its demise.
Tom Vana
Marana
