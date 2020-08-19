You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: An Open Letter to Governor Ducey Regarding Reopening of Schools for In-Person Instruction During COVID-19
Letter: An Open Letter to Governor Ducey Regarding Reopening of Schools for In-Person Instruction During COVID-19

Dear Governor Ducey,

It’s imperative that you step in and step up immediately to prevent the reopening of schools for in-person instruction until benchmarks provided by the AZ Dept. of Health Services have been met. As a mom, I have been disappointed that in this time of a pandemic, you would leave reopening decisions to small school boards, who are wholly unqualified to make safety and timing decisions for an entire community. These school boards and districts, who are lacking in knowledge of the science of this pandemic, should not have the power to make decisions based on politics instead of those based on science, data and real evidence. We need your leadership NOW to prevent unnecessary spread and possible additional death tolls as a result of in-person school instruction starting prematurely. Please do what is right and act today to create a state mandate that counties must meet benchmarks provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services prior to opening for in-person instruction.

Caroline Murphy

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

