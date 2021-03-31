 Skip to main content
Letter: An open letter to Steve Kozachik on Zoo expansion
Letter: An open letter to Steve Kozachik on Zoo expansion

Dear Steve,

You claim that the city must honor its word with contractors, but it's perfectly acceptable for the city to issue deceptively worded ballot propositions. Total hypocrisy. Your contractors are clearly far more important to you than the voters or the taxpayers.

Why didn't you and your cohorts walk over to the South Pond and ask people what they thought about your bulldozing plans? Why didn't anyone think to post a few clearly worded signs around the South Pond? Were you afraid too many people might attend your so-called public meetings? These simple, common-sense steps could have easily prevented our current predicament. It is time for you to admit your abysmal failures and resign.

Chuck Ferrara, Tucson

