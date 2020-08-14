Letter: An uncaring world

A University of Arizona football player identified problems needing fixing and explained why he is not given proper credit for his football prowess. " We are getting paid $0, risking our health for peoples entertainment. People who have not and never will step foot on a football field" To answer the $0 pay I respond that he receives, monthly, free books, room, board, tuition and essentials. An amount that is certainly is in the thousands of dollars and which would be welcomed freely by any other student. Yes, I watched the "entertainment" and believe what I have seen has not been that entertaining but embarrassing. The young man is definitely misinformed when he believes not one fan has ever played football. I believe you would find many who have played the sport, some at a higher level than he and probably quite a few played it better. Please quit the whining and enjoy your perks, while you can.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
