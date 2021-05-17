 Skip to main content
Letter: An UnMasking Suggestion
Letter: An UnMasking Suggestion

Instead of Early Bird Special hours, how about Vaccinated Only hours? That would appeal to this oldster, and get me back in a restaurant sooner than later.

Bill Hileman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

