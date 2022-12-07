Letter: Analysis with the depth of a puddle

Of all the shallow political commentary, of which there has been plenty, I have yet to read any with less depth than Ray Lindstrom's recent attribution of Juan Ciscomani's victory over Kirsten Engel to the quality of the graphics in his campaign materials.

Could the result have something to do with a redrawn district that shifted toward a more Republican lean? The fact that Ciscomani isn't a crazed Trump acolyte? Political fundamentals favoring the out-of-power party ? An open seat with none of the natural advantages for an incumbent? Nope, it was all Ciscomani's ad agency and their punchy graphics. Which of course explains why Kimberlee Yee, with virtually no signage, got more votes than any other statewide candidate.

Given Lindstrom's background in advertising, his "analysis" is clear proof of the adage that, to a carpenter the solution to every problem is a hammer.

David Wohl

Foothills