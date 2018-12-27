My hopes for 2019 are an end to the vicious political sniping that is going on in the political arena of this country. Both parties are at fault, and both parties are playing the voters and citizens against each other. It is a disgrace and a poor example to set for the youth of this country. I would just love to see who are the adults in politics. Seems to me, there are nothing but petulant children in D.C.
Will the true statesmen and stateswomen please stand up and
put the welfare of the folks who voted them into office the focus of their efforts. I bet I am not the only one who is sick and tired of nothing but this depressing state of affairs. I watch very little national political news these days, as it more often than not, ruins it.
Wesley Tucker
Northwest side
