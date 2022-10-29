Letter: And Harris is Absolutely Wrong about Engel

Mr. Harris, in speaking for the Arizona Police Association in his Opinion piece, has made a huge leap from a single quote, out of context, to condemn Kristen Engel as uncaring about Arizona. Mr. Harris is clearly biased so let's look at what Ms. Engel actually said.

"What we need to do is shift where the money is going." That conversation is about relieving the police of answering mental health calls and cases that waste police time and resources and can be better handled by other professionals. Moving both responsibility and the money to pay other professionals from the police department. Nowhere does Ms. Engel claim to want to defund the police. That is dog whistle of the extreme far right and frankly ridiculous. We need a strong and competent police force just as all states do. Our conversations about candidates need to be factual not fantastical.