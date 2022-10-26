 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: And Now, “On With The Show…….”

Why is it Comedians, Musical talents and Performers want to charge an arm-and-a-leg to see them do their thing on stage. Yes, I know they lost a year or two because of some possible Pandemic, but my gosh, do they have to charge $50 or $100 for a seat? If I go to see something/somebody, I don’t want to pay for the whole row. I just want one seat.

The Fox, Centennial Hall, The Rialto and TCC have many events now and starting prices are sometimes mentioned on line or in the paper. Starting prices are fine, but I want to know the ending prices. I don’t want to sit in the front row because my neck will hurt, looking up a lot.

And I couldn’t/ wouldn’t pay those front-row prices anyway.

Maybe these entertainers visiting Tucson think they can make up all money lost during the shut-down(s)?

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

