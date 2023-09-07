Response to August 23, 2023 Letter to Editor – Undead vs. Humanity

The writer spoke favorably of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, but was highly critical of Resolution Copper’s efforts to resume mining operations at Superior, Arizona. The reader was then asked to choose either copper or culture.

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum was founded in 1924 by William Boyce Thompson (1869-1930), a successful mining engineer and financier, who organized the Shannon Copper Company (1899) in Morenci, Arizona, Inspiration Copper Company (1908) in Miami, Arizona, and Magma Copper Company (1910) in Superior, Arizona. In 1916, he established the Newmont Company, a holding company that invested in worldwide mineral and oil assets. Reincorporated as the Newmont Corporation in 1921, this company currently ranks among the world’s largest gold producers.

Understanding the importance of both natural resources and culture, William Boyce Thompson set an exemplary example for responsible mining professionals, who currently meet society’s demand for mineral products.

David Briggs, retired mining professional

