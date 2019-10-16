As a nation that was founded in racist and gender hypocrisy, it should come as no surprise that, after years of struggling to correct those inequities, there are forces at work trying to restore those rationalized disadvantages.
How is it that any citizen of this country has to argue before the Supreme Court of the United States that they are entitled to exactly the same rights and liberties as EVERY OTHER CITIZEN?!
The country was politically divided before Trump came along, but his willingness to spew ethnic, gender and race invectives has unleashed an apocalypse of "Us vs. Them" hatred from which this country is unlikely to recover.
Historically, citizens of the US had to be concerned about foreign intrigues. Today, we are our own worst enemies.
rick cohn
West side
