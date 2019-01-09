I’m taking a moment to express my appreciation for Star food writer Andi Berlin. I no longer live in Tucson, unfortunately, but I return to visit every chance I get. I use Ms. Berlin’s food columns and recommendations to check out the food establishments I should visit when I come back.
I have never been disappointed in her recommendations, she has a real knack for finding the greatest under-the-radar restaurants. Her columns are well written, which can be a challenge when doing food reviews, and she always manages to keep things fresh and interesting. Thanks, Andi Berlin, keep those columns coming!
Tiffany Abeloe
Grover Beach, Calif.
