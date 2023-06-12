It is heartening to know in these trying and polarized times that strangers really do take care of us. On Sunday morning while shopping at the Speedway and Kolb Walmart I dropped my wallet after checking out and getting in the car. It was not until I arrived back home that I realized it was missing. With heart racing I drove safely back to the store and then received wonderful service from several associates and learned that someone (Thank you whoever you are) had found the wallet and turned it in. Angels walk among us! Thanks to to all involved.