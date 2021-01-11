Letter: Angry customer at Safeway

I was recently shopping at Safeway (Sabino/Tanque Verde). I witnessed an employee nicely asking a customer, who was purchasing alcohol, to see his ID. He instantly became hostile, yelling he was of age, calling her horrible names and berating her in front of customers. To this gentleman, you should be ashamed of yourself, treating another human being this way is completely unacceptable! This employee was doing her job. You should also we ashamed of yourself for throwing trash out of your car window as you sped off. Shameful!
Be kind to one another, we are all living in uncertain times.
Lisa Ziehler
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.