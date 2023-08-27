I was visiting my grandmother when we went to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. I met Beast Boy a 3 year old Heeler. I couldn’t stop thinking about him. I decided to adopt him and get him transported to me. I contacted the shelter. The Operations Manager told me he had an unknown medical condition and would be put down. I offered financial backing for more medical tests, found a rescue that would take him, and stated I wanted to adopt him. However, she said his fate was sealed. They wouldn’t allow me to help. She stressed that the shelter did not have a contract with the rescue so they did not know if it would be a safe place for him. Ironically, they will, instead, euthanize him today at 3:30MT time. How can people fight to save animals, when the shelters, deny us the ability to do so? Why can't be released to those who want to help him? How can a refusal be justified?