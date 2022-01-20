Letter: Animal Rescue Organization

I was happy to see the article on Rescue Me Marana. There are more abandoned (for whatever reason) dogs and cats than Pima Animal Control Center can handle, so any organization that helps connect these animals to a new family is a good thing. I’m writing to alert readers to another rescue shelter coincidentally located within sight of Tucson Premium Outlets. The Hope Animal Shelter has been in operation for over 10 years with a purpose of connecting homeless dogs and cats to a new permanent home. COVID precaution prevents walk-in visitation, but one can go on-line to view some of the animals and schedule a visit. A lifetime companion may be waiting there for you.
John Crittenden
Oro Valley
