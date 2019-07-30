One only needs to take a look at social media, our local paper, or news stations to see the cauldron of conflicts within our county animal welfare efforts. Most recent topics have included hoarding, homelessness and pet ownership, aggressive animals, rabies outbreak management, mauled pets, and injured residents.
Since 2015, and with the courage of social media, investigative reporting, citizen reports, and newspaper articles, these issues have come to light across Pima County. Our communities pay with the loss of safe, healthy neighborhoods while animal cruelty behaviors are normalized in order to raise “save rate” numbers.
It is time to stop the boastful rhetoric and seek a model that serves Pima County more than the California and Utah based multimillion dollar organizations. I would suggest that we have conversations throughout our communities to oppose the divisive and cruel no-kill movement while demanding a more socially conscious approach to animal welfare.
Barbara Crummitt
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.