Letter: Ann Kirkpatrick, D-AZ

FYI - AZ Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick was among the least effective members of the last Congress according to a new survey from the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking — a joint project of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.
When looking at the legislative effectiveness of all congressional Democrats, Ann was ranked 236th out of 240 Democrats.
Ann introduced a total of 6 bills which the center defined as “substantive” — but that is where the story ends. Her legislation received no action in committees, no floor votes, and none ever became law, according to the center, which takes its data from Congress.gov.
Legislative effectiveness scores are based on 15 metrics that take into account the number of bills a legislator sponsors, how far each of those bills advances through the legislative process from introduction to (possibly) becoming law, as well as its relative substantive significance.
Lance Plezia
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.