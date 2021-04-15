 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ann Kirkpatrick, D-AZ
View Comments

Letter: Ann Kirkpatrick, D-AZ

  • Comments

FYI - AZ Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick was among the least effective members of the last Congress according to a new survey from the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking — a joint project of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.

When looking at the legislative effectiveness of all congressional Democrats, Ann was ranked 236th out of 240 Democrats.

Ann introduced a total of 6 bills which the center defined as “substantive” — but that is where the story ends. Her legislation received no action in committees, no floor votes, and none ever became law, according to the center, which takes its data from Congress.gov.

Legislative effectiveness scores are based on 15 metrics that take into account the number of bills a legislator sponsors, how far each of those bills advances through the legislative process from introduction to (possibly) becoming law, as well as its relative substantive significance.

Lance Plezia

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Local-issues

Letter: Not Sorry

As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she need…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News