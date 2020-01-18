Letter: Ann Kirkpatrick deserves empathy, respect

I first met Ann during the summer of 2018 at a campaign event for her CD-02 Congressional run. She was nothing but warm, kind, and intelligent. Ann has been a wonderful representative for Southern Arizona and the state, during her many years of service. It's why reading her letter regarding her decision to seek treatment for alcohol dependence was so heartbreaking.
All of us have been affected by alcohol dependence in one way or another. Whether ourselves, a friend, or a family member, this disease plays no favorites and has devastating effects on those afflicted.
It takes an incredible amount of courage to admit you need help and I respect the Congresswoman tremendously for seeking the assistance that she needs.
We're rooting for your success, Ann, and we hope you come back to Congress stronger than ever fighting for folks in Southern Arizona!
Matthew Rein
Foothills
