New District 2 Congresswoman, Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick, and District 3 Congressman, Democrat Raul Grijalva, are anti-capitalists. The Star (3/1/19) reports they are against development of the Rosemont copper property 30 miles southeast of Tucson.
Their contrariness puzzles, for they serve citizens of Cochise, Pima, and Santa Cruz counties who will benefit hugely from Rosemont. An assessment by ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business (2009) reports the operating mine will bring the counties 2100 jobs.
Annual revenues to counties will be $19 million; State, $32 million; Federal, $128 million. Surely, Pima County will pigeonhole its portion for road repair. Following reclamation, there are “lasting positive effects” for Arizona.
After a 12-year plod through steep EPA mining regulations and the hostility of no-growth enthusiasts, Rosemont is in the last phase of approval, finally.
Rosemont is a great example of capitalism that will wonderfully benefit so many families that these Representatives, oddly, oppose.
D Clarke
Sahuarita
