Letter: Annexation Promises?

Re: the Nov. 22, 2020 article "Proposed 170-home project on west side drawing critics."
22+ months and counting. On the SW corner of 36th & La Cholla (60 acres) we neighbors have been fighting to retain our current zoning condition of 36,000 sf minimum parcel size promised at Annexation in 1979. There have been several meetings and many high-density Flexible Lot Development (FLD) site plans proposed -- even a “possibility” of part of the 60 acres being preserved as a desert park. This area has large lots, mostly single-story homes, and border’s natural areas of Kennedy and Tucson Mountain Parks. The meetings have included carefully designed questions that do not address the core issue: The Annexation Promise. Some impacts of this proposed FLD to the surrounding neighbors include a wall of densely packed two-story “heat island” dwellings, increased street congestion, more downstream flooding, and destruction of more than 1000 Saguaros and 1500 Pale Verde trees.
What will Mayor & Council’s decision on February 8th mean for future Annexations and their conditional promises?
Abreeza Zegeer
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.