We read about people running for office in Tucson who believe residents in the foothills would support annexation, As a foothills resident, I cannot think of one reason why that might be good for foothill's residents! Reasonably good roads for poor roads. More consistency in neighborhoods as opposed to disparity. A fire department right in the community. A sheriff's department that provides good service because of little crime. Garbage and recycling services like one wants them. A police department that prioritizes calls to decide which call to service because of a lack of funding is a bit scary! Good schools, good services, low crime, lower taxes all seem to add up to liking the foothills outside of Tucson. Nice to like where one lives. Annexation would be a tough sell!
Dave Locey
Foothills
