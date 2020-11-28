 Skip to main content
Letter: Announcing Election Winner
I don't understand all the hue and cry about why Governor Ducey didn't acknowledge earlier that Joe Biden had won in Arizona. After all, the Associated Press called Arizona for Biden over two weeks ago. I looked closely at the constitution and I couldn't find anywhere that is says the news media are the ones to determine who wins elections. My understanding is that it is the states certificating the winner of the election that is the official announcement. It would have been improper for the Governor to announce any winner until the vote was certified in all the counties. And the state canvass is scheduled for Nov 30. That is when it become official.

Bruce Dockter

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

