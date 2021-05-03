Letter: Another Ballot Audit?

Throughout the reporting on the Maricopa Ballot audit by a firm (Cyber Ninjas) that is clearly inexperienced with this type of work, not transparent in either their standards or methodology, and seem above any bipartisan culpability or public review, I am alarmed and disappointed that this has to take place at all. Again!
Why should the results of this audit, because of such a clearly political incentive, be believed? How can any voter condone or have confidence in whatever they come up with? I expect higher standards to be required from my Arizona Representatives, regardless of their party.
Christie Cummins
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.