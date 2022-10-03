 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Another brick out of the wall

I realize that the Comics section is not where one usually first turns for intellectual stimulation. And I recognize that the Star's general readership may not be at the level to appreciate first-rate irony and social commentary on the white-collar, corporate workplace. But playing to the least common denominator by removing Scott Adams' "Dilbert" is not a pathway to an improved product. Adams' politics may not be my cup of tea, but he does not really let that diffuse into his presentation. The strip has the most accurate, if often cynical, insights into the reality of the American corporate environment of anything in the paper. He's smart, and he nails the absurdity of that environment that many of us experienced in our careers. Another brick out of the wall...too bad.

Terry McDaniel

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

