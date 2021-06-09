Letter: Another Christy Conspiracy Hoax

It was rich to read Supervisor Christy’s Op-Ed on his interpretation of what is “wrong” about Tucson City policy with respect to water rates.
Unfortunately this is the same Supervisor Christy who voted against the certification of the 2020 election results and couldn’t offer an iota of proof to justify his tin hat stand.
He sold out his credibility to score points with the math addled conspiracists of his party and now wants us to believe there is a “three pronged” conspiracy at Tucson City Hall to force us to accept annexation.
Nice try, I’m not buying it.
Kevin Henderson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.