Letter: Another day, another hypocrisy--redux
Gov. Doug Ducey is seemingly taking the high road by not allowing future sporting events influence his actions on the voter suppression laws coming his way from the Legislature. Echoing Brian Kemp of Georgia, he told athletes and sports teams to stick to what they know: sports, as if voting rights are not theirs to know or care about. Hey, Guv, I wish you had the integrity your words belie and stuck to what you knew: ice cream.

Eudene Lupino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

