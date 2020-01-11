Letter: Another Emotional appeal to save the planet

Re: the Jan. 9 article "Leaving an unlivable world for future generations."
“Strong Predictions” climate will change over the next, “pick a time period”. Opinion writer nails the reason for future demise. States we live in selfish, narcissistic times. I wondered if Dr. Flanagan included herself when she stated “those” in power do not heed the science? A look in the mirror would help people with similar beliefs. Just think, millions of climate “grandmas” abandon SUV’s, disconnect all electrical devices, stop heating and cooling homes, stop depending on goods transported from the other side of the planet, foods thousands of miles away, what a difference they would make. Being selfish, it’s much easier to demand of others and the “those” to force behavior changes on someone else on earth. But just to be safe for her opinions value throw in the threats, unbearable hardship, famine, political upheaval, scarce resources and war, that’s the ticket.
Jim Ryles
Oro Valley
