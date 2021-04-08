 Skip to main content
Letter: Another mass shooting
There's been a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. An emergency room doctor, his wife, grandchildren and an employee were shot to death by a lone gunman.

Every time there's a mass shooting, the Arizona Daily Star and the rest of the local media need to make a point of identifying who or what store or organization sold or provided the guns and ammunition. The Star also needs to say how the weapons were aquired, in a store, at a gun show, in the mail or from an individual.

The public has a right to know where the weapons killing us are coming from.

Lillian Fox

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

