The recent decision to quit carrying Non Sequitur in you comic section caused me to go looking for it online. Thankfully there is a free comics page which carries it and other "adult" comics which you don't carry.
The decision to not carry Non Sequitur makes no sense. After the letter was written, and I knew what to look for, it still took me 10+ minutes to find the "offending line" and to tell you the truth, it was almost indecipherable. Now, at 60+ years of age and a stint in the military, I don't find what was printed offensive, for many reasons none of which needs to be discussed here.
But since I doubt many folks under 18 subscribe to your paper, and probably wouldn't even find Non Sequitur that entertaining while reading their parents paper, I think somebody overreacted.
It won't take too many more nails in the coffin to cancel my Subscription.
Warren McBride
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.