Re: The June 6 article, “A Sustainable Solution to the Housing Crisis”

The author embraces a concept of “sustainable density” as a viable vision to address the (affordable) housing crisis. Besides her recommendation of higher density (vertical) construction, I believe that home sharing is another way to enhance population density. Home sharing is a growing trend for unrelated persons to live together for mutual benefit— namely lowered living costs and companionship; it also promotes a more sustainable lifestyle by sharing gas, electricity, water, gasoline, and food.

Seventeen other states have Home Sharing Offices; it’s time to put pressure on our elected officials to create one here. Home providers and home seekers alike are invited to walk through the process and preparation for finding and keeping a good housemate. Please visit www.tucsonhomesharing.org to explore home sharing as an affordable option for safe and healthy sustainable living and population density.

Lucy Read

Board of Directors

Tucson Home Sharing

Foothills

