Letter: Another RINO

I am happy to see other RINOs are taking the road I am. I am embarrassed by the noise the "Republicans" make while running for office. When I discuss my opinion with a Democrat, I am asked why I don't change parties. My answer is that I believe I can do more damage to the false Republicans by staying a Republican and voting Democrat. They have no idea how many of us are out here! So, they believe they have many registered Republicans, but hopefully, many will vote Democrat in the fall. I will NOT vote for any Republican that continues the lies, deceit, lack of integrity, bullies, goes against democracy, or is corrupt. Join me and lots of others to vote them out! Won't you join me?

Sandra Fatovich

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

