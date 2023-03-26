The year is 2123. It is time again for the annual water auction for Arizona. Anybody can bid for the available water. This water is in addition to a State mandated amount. So if you want to buy more water for your pool or 3 acres of grass or a vegetable farm, you can. You bid for a specific amount of water and the unit price you are willing to pay like $1000 for $1000 gallons. The highest bid per unit wins. The process continues until all the water is sold. The bid dollars go for conservation, infrastructure projects and water management expenses.
This system started to take shape in about 2023 as the government bought water from sellers at a mutually agreed price. This approach was stopped 50 years ago because it was realized to be a very expensive and an inefficient method to allocate scarce water resources.
Travis Gamble
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.