The year is 2123. It is time again for the annual water auction for Arizona. Anybody can bid for the available water. This water is in addition to a State mandated amount. So if you want to buy more water for your pool or 3 acres of grass or a vegetable farm, you can. You bid for a specific amount of water and the unit price you are willing to pay like $1000 for $1000 gallons. The highest bid per unit wins. The process continues until all the water is sold. The bid dollars go for conservation, infrastructure projects and water management expenses.