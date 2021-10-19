 Skip to main content
Letter: Another Tucson "Urban Renewal"?
Letter: Another Tucson "Urban Renewal"?

I have lived in Tucson for 61 years, worked in community planning here for 30, and have never heard or felt the ugliness I have heard and felt these past months. This is the result of our City trying to push through a one-size fits all “Accessory Dwelling Unit” proposal that is supposed to solve serious local issues based on what other cities are doing.

It reminds me of when the City tore out its heart in a downtown barrio and called it “urban renewal.” A time when City leaders wanted to be part of a national movement and failed to understand how that movement could negatively impact Tucson. That will forever haunt us.

We are told we don’t have time for in-depth consideration of possible impacts or alternatives, that it’s OK, it’s what other cities are doing. That hasn’t served us well in the past. We can’t stop moving ahead; we must move ahead respectfully. That should be the Tucson way.

Marilyn Robinson

Midtown

