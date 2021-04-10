 Skip to main content
Letter: another UA money dump
In the last five months the U of A has spent well over 8 million dollars just to get rid of two coaches. This was after U of A employees were furloughed due to a budget shortfall.

First, if you can’t afford the people that actually make things run, you can’t afford a big dollar sports program.

Second, you want to stop out of control college costs? I know where to start. (If you believe in the These Programs Make Money Fairy, I suggest brushing up on your basic arithmetic. Even the NCAA admits that most schools lose money on athletics. They found that in the Power 5 conferences the average loss was $2.3 million. Or almost two U of A basketball coach buyouts.)

Last, it is way past time for us to stop subsidizing the NBA and NFL farm teams.

David Reynolds

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

