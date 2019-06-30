ADOT's I-11 plan is a "solution" imposed on locals from above. Where's the will of the people in this supposed democracy? It's obvious that the "public input" circus isn't a dialogue, since it's designed to ensure that people aren't participants in the decision, but rather bit-players in a symbolic spectacle. How about listening to those who live here instead of toadying to developers or following theoretical projections based on business-as-usual into the future? The handwriting's on the wall that the future is not going to be like the past, not the past of the Eisenhower era, or even the past of 2019. Along with an avalanche of public opposition, even the polite opposition of agencies that oversee resources like water, wildlife, natural areas, and Tucson's economy (all documented in ADOT's Tier 1 EIS) have been willfully overridden by ADOT's choice of the Plunder-Avra-Valley alternative.
Cary Kittrell
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.