Definition of "rodeo". Grown men earning a living by abusing animals. As the rodeo moves from town to town, the animals are trapped in a miserable existence of continual abuse. New York banned rodeos many years ago. During a rodeo a bull had its leg broken. So as not to draw attention to the animal that couldn't walk, it was tethered to the side of the arena. When the rodeo concluded the animal was removed and most likely destroyed. Breckenridge, CO., a ski resort in the winter and a delightful place in the summer, allowed a rodeo company to operate in the summer.