Definition of "rodeo". Grown men earning a living by abusing animals. As the rodeo moves from town to town, the animals are trapped in a miserable existence of continual abuse. New York banned rodeos many years ago. During a rodeo a bull had its leg broken. So as not to draw attention to the animal that couldn't walk, it was tethered to the side of the arena. When the rodeo concluded the animal was removed and most likely destroyed. Breckenridge, CO., a ski resort in the winter and a delightful place in the summer, allowed a rodeo company to operate in the summer.
After two years, public opinion forced the town's officials to disinvite the rodeo. People look past the cruelty to the animals and use the comfort terms, "but its our Western tradition". In Spain there's a tradition of throwing a live goat from a tower."Its our tradition". Bullfighting - "Its our tradition".
If tradition causes animals to be killed or abused, those traditions should have ended long ago.
JD Shulec
Foothills
