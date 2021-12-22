Letter: Answer this, Jail

I see that Mr. King Yates has been found guilty of first-degree murder for beating and strangling his jail cellmate.
That's good I guess.. But the question the rest of us should be asking is: Who in the jail made the heartless, brainless decision to throw another prisoner-- a prisoner with a CONFEDERATE FLAG T-SHIRT-- into the same cell with a huge, fierce man who had already murdered once. And who, as the descendant of slaves, was unlikely to sympathize with the Southern "cause" ?
It is not too much to say that the jail officials who placed Brandon Roth in Mr. Yates's cell were guilty of negligent homicide, if not accessory to murder.
John Harris
Southwest side
