Gary Nabhan would have us subsidize the agricultural sector even more heavily than we now do. Farmers pay between 1/10th and 1/100th the cost of water compared to municipal users. Many major crops such as cotton are heavily subsidized not only with water but also with price supports. Cotton would not be grown in this state without generous government subsidies. Agriculture accounts for only 2% of Arizona GDP. We won't miss any farmers who can't make a profit farming.
Mr. Nabhan wants government to give uncompetitive Arizona farmers even more subsidies than they already receive. Would Mr. Nabhan consent to giving me a subsidy for my rent here in Tucson in return? I thought not. If Mr. Nabhan can't compete successfully in the free market, I suggest he find another line of work, rather than begging for more handouts from us taxpayers.
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.