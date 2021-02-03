 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Answer to Dr.Garcia saying that 65 and older are frustrated
View Comments

Letter: Answer to Dr.Garcia saying that 65 and older are frustrated

  • Comments

Dr. Garcia is quoted as saying that people over 65 who are waiting to receive the vaccine are “frustrated”. Dr. Garcia, we are not frustrated. We are getting sick and dying. The CDC recommends that people 65 and over should be the first to be vaccinated. 95% of all deaths in the US occurred in people over 60 (CDC). 8 out of 10 individuals with cardiovascular disease are getting sick and dying. Yet I should only be frustrated because I am 73 with a chronic pulmonary condition! Lawyers, U of A faculty who are not teaching, massage therapists and other younger people are getting the vaccine, but I must wait. People who are most at risk of getting severely sick and dying are being told to be patient. Dr. Garcia, can you sleep at night knowing that you have prioritized younger, more Covid-resistant people ahead of the most at-risk citizens of Pima County?

Linda Horowitz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News