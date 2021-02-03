Letter: Answer to Dr.Garcia saying that 65 and older are frustrated

Dr. Garcia is quoted as saying that people over 65 who are waiting to receive the vaccine are “frustrated”. Dr. Garcia, we are not frustrated. We are getting sick and dying. The CDC recommends that people 65 and over should be the first to be vaccinated. 95% of all deaths in the US occurred in people over 60 (CDC). 8 out of 10 individuals with cardiovascular disease are getting sick and dying. Yet I should only be frustrated because I am 73 with a chronic pulmonary condition! Lawyers, U of A faculty who are not teaching, massage therapists and other younger people are getting the vaccine, but I must wait. People who are most at risk of getting severely sick and dying are being told to be patient. Dr. Garcia, can you sleep at night knowing that you have prioritized younger, more Covid-resistant people ahead of the most at-risk citizens of Pima County?
Linda Horowitz
Foothills
