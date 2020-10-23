Letter: Anti - Kelly advertisement

I’m sorry but the McSally ad against Mark Kelly showing him and a couple of scantily clad women with quasi military hats is laughable. Where did they photo shop that picture so I can avoid that shop. The picture of those women has to be 40 yrs old which makes Mark Kelly, what, 10? Could we at least make these ugly ads credible? We’re not stupid.
Virginia Gethmann
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
