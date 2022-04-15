 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Anti filming bill

SB 2319 is targeted against the filming of police in Arizona. It makes it illegal to film police within 8 feet of a police activity.. This serves no purpose. If someone is already too close, that is already a violation. This law adds an extra penalty if you are recording at the same distance versus someone not recording, but the problem is if someone is too close to an officer, no matter if they are recording or not. This makes as much sense as enhancing criminal penalties if someone is wearing a shirt or is reading a book that the officer does not like, but they are too close. The problem is the closeness of the person, not what activity they are doing. Nowhere has an act had enhanced criminal acts because the person is exercising a constitutional right, albeit too close to an officer. This is the result when you have a state legislature that his hostile to Freedom of Speech and have not thought out a bill's impact.

Jerome McCollom

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

