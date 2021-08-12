Letter: Anti-mask mandate

once again, the inconsistency of the Governor's Anti-Mask mandate shows itself. AZ law requires seat belts for those in the front seat of vehicles. It requires car seats/restraints for children of a certain age/weight. Where's my "personal freedom" in that case. Why can't the school my granddaughter attends demand masks for those children who can't be vaccinate? Shouldn't that school, which looks out for many children be able to meet the same standard of responsibility as someone with kids in the car? Oh, sorry, the anti-seatbelt movement is old fashion, not a serious political movement anymore. Anti-masking is so "now", especially with a segment of the voting public Ducey and his ilk are catering to.
Norman Patten
Midtown
